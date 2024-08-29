HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 272,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,367 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,042 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

