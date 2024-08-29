HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 111,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,863. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

