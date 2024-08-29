HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,853. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

