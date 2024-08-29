HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 556,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

