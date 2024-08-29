HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.57. 58,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $257.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.