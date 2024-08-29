HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,711 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

