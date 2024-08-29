HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 377 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

