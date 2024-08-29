HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,871,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

