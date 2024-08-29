HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 731,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,467. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

