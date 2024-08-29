HB Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 88,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,518. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

