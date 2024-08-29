HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.91. 381,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.