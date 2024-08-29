HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.40. 106,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.04. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $343.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

