HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,008 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 350,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,333. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

