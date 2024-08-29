HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

A stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.69. 148,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

