HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.57. 1,047,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,351. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

