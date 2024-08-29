Head to Head Contrast: YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 11.38% 132.94% 19.73% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 3 0 2.40 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.81 billion 2.04 $171.00 million $2.28 20.85 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontdoor beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

