HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8 %

DINO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 733,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,186. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

