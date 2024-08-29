Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.5 %

HI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 297,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,400. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

