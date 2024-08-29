Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 26,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,946. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

