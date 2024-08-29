Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00012482 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $113.41 million and $8.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00056577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,370,869 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

