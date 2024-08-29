Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $957.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 957.50 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.59), with a volume of 1161129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($12.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.74) to GBX 1,090 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.93).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 906.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 883.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,043.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.