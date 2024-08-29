Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

