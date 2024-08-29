Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 4.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 811,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,171,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $732.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,934 shares of company stock worth $10,926,589 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

