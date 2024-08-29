Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

TSE H opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

