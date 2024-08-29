Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.
H has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
