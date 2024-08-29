Hyman Charles D Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.91. 1,768,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

