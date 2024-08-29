Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 201.6% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBDRY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Iberdrola has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $57.09.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.