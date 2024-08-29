ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IBN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
