Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Acquires $10,025.40 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) Director Childress Frederick Wasch bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $10,025.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $573,730.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 1,222,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 160.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

