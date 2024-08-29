Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 2.28% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 87.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October stock remained flat at $24.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

