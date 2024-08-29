Insider Buying: Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Purchases 73,700 Shares of Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bloom bought 73,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$89,914.00 ($60,752.70).
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Abacus Storage King’s payout ratio is 54.55%.
