Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Acquires 30,798 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation acquired 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.96 per share, with a total value of C$152,662.61.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,703,325.84.

Shares of TIXT traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.56. The firm has a market cap of C$528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

