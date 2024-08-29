Insider Buying: Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Senior Officer Purchases 55,150 Shares of Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina acquired 55,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,847.50.

Wilton Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

CVE WIL traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. 114,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555. Wilton Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

