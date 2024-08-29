Insider Buying: Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Senior Officer Purchases 55,150 Shares of Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina acquired 55,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,847.50.
Wilton Resources Trading Down 3.0 %
CVE WIL traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. 114,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555. Wilton Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.
About Wilton Resources
