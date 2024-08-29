Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) CEO Sells $211,169.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Berry Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.00 and a beta of 1.77. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Berry

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

