Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BJ traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $81.15. 148,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,704. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

