Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $38,671.20 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $38,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Nikzad sold 17,889 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $20,751.24.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Nikzad sold 100 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $106.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Michael Nikzad sold 1,586 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,681.16.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $56,464.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -11.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

