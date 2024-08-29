Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $506,000.18 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,914,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,011,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.

DFH opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 117,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

