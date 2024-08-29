Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,363,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 734,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 165,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after buying an additional 229,472 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

