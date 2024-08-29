Insider Selling: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,367. The company has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 77,658 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

