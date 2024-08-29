Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.