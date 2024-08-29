Insider Selling: Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $26,867.50 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -17.56.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

