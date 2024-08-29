Insider Selling: Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $26,867.50 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -17.56.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
