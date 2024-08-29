Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

EL stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

