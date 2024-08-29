Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.