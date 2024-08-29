Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,937,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.