Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,509,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.