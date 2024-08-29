International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
