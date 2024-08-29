International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.