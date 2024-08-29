Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

