Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. 3,964,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

