Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 29th (ADP, AHH, CAVA, CIB, DRQ, EQNR, JHX, KSS, MODG, OKTA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 29th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $25.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

