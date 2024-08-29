Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 52-Week High at $366.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.81), with a volume of 597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.83).

Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of 4,562.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

