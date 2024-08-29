Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 18,300 call options.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 12,568,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Stories

