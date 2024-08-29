Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 18,300 call options.
Shares of CLOV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 12,568,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
